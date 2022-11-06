10
Menu
News

You symbolise failure: Protesters tell Akufo-Addo to 'fly out on a luxury jet into exile'

Video Archive
Sun, 6 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Some Ghanaians have hit the streets on Saturday, 5 November 2022 to demand the resignation of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The 'Kumepreko reloaded' demonstrators converged on Kwame Nkrumah Circle where the march started and proceeded through some major streets of the national capital amidst chants of anti-Akufo-Addo slogans.

Some of the placards they held read 'impeach the president', 'boo the president', 'we voted for service not opulence', 'greedy bofrot', 'cedi devaluation = Agyapa deal', 'fly out on a luxury jet, as usual, and never return; go into exile', 'enough of the lies and deception', among others.

The demonstration is organised by private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu.

It comes as Ghana goes through a biting economic crisis which the president recently admitted to in his national address to the nation on Sunday, 30 October 2022.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Agric Minister turns market queen?' - Tarzan asks
'Ice water' business returns to Hohoe, Ho after decades
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah left out of Ghana’s provisional squad over indecision
Otto Addo snubs Abdul-Aziz Yakubu in Black Stars provisional squad
How Gabby compared Somalia's currency to the cedi in 2014
Never been to the UK or sold cocaine before - Jojo Mills-Robertson clarifies
Kume Preko reloaded: Demonstrators hit the streets of Accra in charged mood
‘Business is tough, the economy is tough’ – Ken Agyapong laments
Nyaho-Tamakloe is a failure, liability to NPP - Presidential staffer
How I nearly fought at a fuel station over price increment - KT Hammond
Related Articles: