You symbolise failure: Protesters tell Akufo-Addo to 'fly out on a luxury jet into exile'

Some Ghanaians have hit the streets on Saturday, 5 November 2022 to demand the resignation of President Nana Akufo-Addo.
The 'Kumepreko reloaded' demonstrators converged on Kwame Nkrumah Circle where the march started and proceeded through some major streets of the national capital amidst chants of anti-Akufo-Addo slogans.
Some of the placards they held read 'impeach the president', 'boo the president', 'we voted for service not opulence', 'greedy bofrot', 'cedi devaluation = Agyapa deal', 'fly out on a luxury jet, as usual, and never return; go into exile', 'enough of the lies and deception', among others.
The demonstration is organised by private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu.
It comes as Ghana goes through a biting economic crisis which the president recently admitted to in his national address to the nation on Sunday, 30 October 2022.
