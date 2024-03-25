You transact any land business with Pekyi chief at your own peril - Abusuapanin cautions public

Some residents speaking to the reporter about the misconducts of Nana Opoku Owusu Ababio

Source: Nana Peprah

The abusuapanin of the Pekyi No. 1 royal family, Opanin Akwasi Mensah, has cautioned the general public to desist from transacting any land business with Pekyi No. 1 Chief, Nana Opoku Owusu Ababio.

According to the abusuapanin, the said chief has been banned from selling lands in Pekyi No. 1.



He accused the chief of several misconducts, including illegal land sales, disrespecting Asantehemaa's orders, causing confusion, and incompetence.



Apart from disrespecting the Asantehemaa, the abusuapanin said Nana Opoku Owusu Ababio has been levelling baseless allegations against the queen mother of Pekyi No. 1



"The chief claims he hasn't sold any land, but the queen mother has been doing that. It's never true that the Pekyi queen's mother has been selling any land. The heartless chief does it alone with impunity," he said.

Some residents who spoke to this reporter accused Nana Opoku Owusu Ababio of failing to ensure peace and development in the town.



They also accused him of not showing concern about the well-being of the people, selling lands to illegal miners, and spending money meant for the community's development.



An investigator and the Executive Director for Corruption Combat International, Nana Kwadwo Amoah Ampem Okogyeabour, said his investigations for the past years revealed that the Pekyi No. 1 chief, together with other chiefs, are involved in galamsey.



He is therefore pleading with the Asantehene to intervene before matters get worse in Pekyi No. 1.