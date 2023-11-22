You've advanced no policy but you're condemning John Mahama - Dumelo blasts Bawumia

John Dumelo

Actor and entrepreneur John Dumelo has criticized Vice President and New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Mahamudu Bawumia, for his comments on the 24-hour economy policy.

Dumelo accused Bawumia of not offering any new policies but rather critiquing former President Mahama's plans.



Dr Bawumia on Monday, November 20, dismissed former President John Dramani Mahama's understanding of the 24-hour economy policy, asserting that it was already being implemented in Ghana through the extended operations of hospitals, fuel companies, and some chop bars (food restaurants).



In a tweet on November 21, John Dumelo stated, "You, @MBawumia, haven’t offered one single policy yet you are condemning my boss @JDMahama’s 24hr economy policy. I hope this time you won’t come and say 1 district 1 ship."



Dumelo went on to express his view that the government's flagship programs, such as the dams and free SHS, have not been successful.



"All those flagship programs have failed. The dams have evaporated, the free SHS has caused more problems than solutions, and the factories have shut down or sacked their workers," he claimed.

Concluding his message, Dumelo used the hashtag #fakethe8, asserting, "There’s no Break the 8. It’s fake the 8. You have faked Ghanaians for almost 8 years, and fundamentals of the economy have exposed you. Have a good evening."



