You’ve already judged me, I won’t appear before you – Ampaw to Kumasi Traditional Council

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw

A private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has stated that he will not comply with the summons issued by the Kumasi Traditional Council, requesting his presence before the chiefs.

The Kumasi Traditional Council had called upon the controversial lawyer to appear before them on Monday, January 29, 2024.



This summons was in response to his recent comments on his show at Wontumi TV/Radio in Accra, where he allegedly made disparaging remarks about some chiefs in the Ashanti region.



Mr. Ampaw is reported to have asserted that “some chiefs in the Ashanti Region are corrupt and womanizers.”



But speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban lawyer Ampaw stated that he would not invest his time in appearing before the Traditional Council, as he believes they have already demonstrated prejudice and bias even before affording him a fair hearing.

“If you look at the conduct of the chiefs it amounts to being prejudicial. One of the Chiefs asked if I practice my law in a vehicle, go to social media and listen to how that chief addressed men. He said he doesn’t know the type of lawyer I am. That is a great insult to me.



“You have summoned me to respond to an issue but even before you hear from me you have rubbished my reputation and credentials in public. I can sue that chief in court, it is an option that I am considering. I am a lawyer of 25 years standing, high moral character, proven integrity, I have no misconduct, I am competent enough,” Mr. Ampaw stated,



He continued: “You have insulted me this much, what should I come and do before the Traditional Council on Monday? You have already been found guilty so why should I come before you.? They have already prejudiced the matter. Otumfuo is out of town, and I am sad. Otumfuo will never behave this way. If the Traditional Council sits, it must apply the law of natural justice and give all parties a fair hearing. They have shown a sign of bias by their conduct and have violated my right to fair hearing and have breached the principle of natural justice because they have called me incompetent and useless. How can I appear before a council that has already prejudiced the matter and condemned me. Is the Traditional Council not governed by law.”