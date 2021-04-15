You’ve become a ‘political preacher’ and you’ll be treated as such – Hopeson Adorye to Prophet Kofi Oduro

NPP parliamentary candidate for the Kpone Kantamanso, Hopeson Adorye

Earlier this week, Prophet Kofi Oduro, the head pastor of the Alabaster International Church expressed worry over the looming power crisis.

Kofi Oduro was concerned that the power outage could impact negatively on lives and businesses in the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi.



According to him, Kumasi has been experiencing erratic power supply for ages with government offering no solution to the problem.



“People complete school in Ghana and remain unemployed, I’m not surprised seeing this. Go to the port and see what is happening. Now the lights go off in Ghana and all they tell us is because there is no money.



"Go to Kumasi and see, I’m always worried about the people living there. They are suffering more from this electricity on and off. They can decide to switch it off for three days and put it on at the time they want,” he noted.



In an epistle issued on his official Facebook page, Hopeson Adorye, a failed aspirant suspected that Kofi Oduro is doing the bidding of the opposition National Democratic Congress as he allegedly relates to former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah.



He threatened Kofi Oduro that if he has veered into the realms of ‘political preaching’ then he should brace himself for reprisal attacks.

"Prophet Dr Kofi Oduro has now turned to a Political Preacher and he will be accorded or treated like a politician from now.



“It's his right to choose whatever he wants but one thing he is forgetting is that, freedom of speech comes or goes with a responsibility. The way he lambast and describe leadership in this country is so amazing.



“He is a brother to Julius Debrah former Chief of Staff under John Mahama NDC so no wonder he behaves this way. He wants NDC to come to power so he can enjoy state facilities,” he posted on Facebook. He went on to make some allegations against the preacher, claiming that the location of his church is owned by the state.



GhanaWeb can however not vouch for the credibility of these allegations.



