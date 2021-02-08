You've been an outstanding Regional Minister – Save Ghana Foundation honours Osei-Mensah

The Save Ghana Foundation has honoured Simon Osei Bonsu, the Ashanti Regional Minister for his hard work, dedication and unique leadership qualities.

The not-for-profit organization described the Minister in a citation is presented to him at the Regional Coordinating Council as a true leader, whose works had “ensured an appreciable level of peace and stability in the region”.



The group also praised the Minister for being a listening and visionary leader, whose expertise has helped in the development of the region devoid of partisanship.

“Save Ghana Foundation deem it fit to present you a citation of hard work and success as an outstanding Regional Minister among your peers”, the citation added.



He shared the honour with all those who continue to support his work and promised to do more to justify the confidence the President and the public have reposed in him.