You’ve brought new dynamics of issue-based politics in Ghana – Bawumia hailed

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia sharing pleasantries with the Mion-Lana

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been hailed for his role in bringing about issue-based politics in the country by challenging his competitors to facts and figures instead of insults.

The Overlord of the Mion Traditional Area, Mion-Lana Alhaji Abdulai III who gave the commendation during a courtesy call on him at his palace, described Dr Bawumia as a beacon of hope for the north and true statesman.



“Your role in every program in the country is admirable and worthy of praise. You are indeed a beacon of hope for the north, a true statesman and a politician who has successfully brought new dynamics of issue-based politics in the country”, he praised.



He also took the opportunity to commend the governing New Patriotic Party for various pro-poor policies and programmes describing them as “people-centred”, achieving “positive, far-reaching impacts” across the nation.



“Though I am a chief and without political inclination, permit me to say that the NPP Government’s policies and programmes are truly people centred”.

The Mion Lana declared on Thursday, 3rd September when the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia paid a courtesy call on him at the beginning of a 10 day working visit to the five northern regions.



He stressed “Mention cannot be made of the flagship Free SHS policy, planting for Food and Jobs, NABCO among others without placing emphasis on their positive far-reaching impacts on livelihoods and the general economic wellbeing of the people.



“For we here in Dagbon, the peace we are enjoying today is enough for everyone to recognize that you are the peoples’ government. Thank you for helping us sail through the conflict.”

