You’ve done well so far but 'sit up', rectify voter roll anomalies – LMVCA to Jean Mensa-led EC

Convener of Let My Vote Count Alliance, David Asante

Pressure group Let My Vote Count Alliance (LMVCA) has said even though the Electoral Commission has, so far, done well in compiling a new voter roll, it must “sit up” and ensure that all the anomalies discovered through the voter roll exhibition exercise, are rectified to safeguard the sanctity of the upcoming 7 December 2020 polls.

In a press statement issued on Friday, 25 September 2020 and signed by John Hall Acquaah, Director of Operations of LMVCA, the group said: “The Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) should, therefore, as a matter of urgency, rectify all the anomalies that have been uncovered in the exhibition exercise to ensure that no registered voter is deprived of the constitutional right to vote on election day”.



“The LMVCA takes critical interest in the sanctity of the electoral process and the overall outcome of elections in Ghana.



“It is on this note that we urge the EC to, as a matter of urgency, sit up, be open and transparent to all stakeholders to ensure that the transparency and integrity of the electoral process is fully upheld at an all-time high, and to deliver credible elections whose results cannot be disputed”, the statement, which is produced below in full, said.



VOTERS REGISTER EXHIBITION EXERCISE



The Let My Vote Count Alliance (LMVCA) has observed with great concern reports of varying degrees of irregularities in the ongoing voter register exhibition exercise.



The LMVCA, as an election observer group, has consistently emphasised the positive correlation between a credible voters’ register and credible elections.

We take this opportunity to commend the EC for a successful voter registration exercise amid the fears and uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The EC remained focused and resolute in its determination to deliver, for the good people of Ghana, a credible electoral roll for the December 2020 elections and beyond.



The Commission put in place measures for the compilation of a new voters register in a safe environment, and successfully registered a total of some 16,963,306 million Ghanaians.



Thus, we believe the EC deserves commendation.



It must be noted that the piloting of Biometric Voting Devices (BVDs) in 15% of polling stations nationwide is a vast improvement on the 2016 exhibition exercise during which no BVDs were used during the voter register exhibition.

LMVCA acknowledges the consultative move by the EC to extend the exhibition period by two days in response to calls by citizens, political parties, and civil society groups.



The additional days will undoubtedly enable interested persons to participate in the exercise outside working days and hours.



We urge all registered voters to participate in the exhibition exercise to confirm that they will be able to vote on election day, 7th December, 2020.



In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, we encourage registered voters to take advantage of the widely publicised short code 1422 to verify their details as captured on the voter register, in order to minimize the number of people physically present at the various polling stations.



We urge the Commission to institutionalise a weekly press briefing spanning through the next 12 clear weeks to update stakeholders and citizens regularly on the December 2020 polls.



This will promote continuous deliberation and discussion of electoral issues to foster collaboration and openness between the EC and relevant stakeholders ahead of the general election.



LMVCA remains resolute in our commitment to credible elections.



We are, therefore, closely monitoring the electoral process and the activities of the Commission. We expect that in the interest of the consolidation of our democracy the Electoral Commission will listen and act quickly for the benefit of our democracy and country at large.



Signed



John Hall Acquaah

Director of Operations



LET MY VOTE COUNT ALLIANCE (LMVCA)



Email: [email protected]



Facebook:www.facebook.com/letmyvotecount



Twitter: @lmvca_official