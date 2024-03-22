You’ve fallen on your own dagger, stop blaming Speaker and us – Minority to Majority caucus

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson

The Minority caucus has strongly criticized the Majority Caucus for what they described as "bizarre and unfortunate" accusations against Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

The Majority Caucus had accused the Speaker and the Minority of sabotaging government business, which the Minority deemed as false claims.



The rift between the Majority and the Speaker arose after Mr. Bagbin announced the suspension of the approval process for Ministers and Deputy Ministers of State nominated by the President and vetted by the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Wednesday, March 20th.



This decision was made in response to a pending court application seeking an injunction against the approval process.



Expressing their disappointment, the Majority Caucus accused the Speaker of hindering the government's functioning by depriving the President of the assistance of capable individuals who would aid in running the Government machinery.



In response, the Minority caucus issued a statement denouncing the Majority's accusations as deliberate distortions and propaganda aimed at inciting public sentiment against the Speaker and the Minority Caucus.



They clarified that the Speaker's decision regarding the President's nominees followed a precedent set by President Akufo-Addo and was appropriate given the circumstances.

Furthermore, the Minority dismissed the Majority Caucus' claims that the economy would suffer and that government business was being undermined as baseless, false, and untrue.



They emphasized the Speaker's commitment to upholding due process and the rule of law in parliamentary proceedings.



According to the Minority, the true state of the nation today on the watch of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government is that:



a. the economy has collapsed.



b. the exchange rate is out of the roof.



c. lending rates are extremely high.

d. business confidence is at an all-time low.



e. youth unemployment has become a national security risk.



f. inflation is still high.



g. shrinkflation, where companies keep their prices the same but give you less of their product, is the order of the day.



h. food inflation is alarming.