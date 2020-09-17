Politics

You've no moral right to complain about 'high' filing fees - Kabila tells political parties

Former acting General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr., popularly known as Kabila has asked political parties to cease criticizing the Electoral Commission (EC) over the increment in filing fees.

The EC opened online nominations for Presidential and Parliamentary Candidates for the December 7, 2020 elections.



According to the Commission, this year's filing fee for presidential aspirants would be GH¢100,000, while that for parliamentary candidates would remain unchanged at GH¢10,000



The decision by the EC has however incurred the wrath of some political parties.

Contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Kabila who thinks the parties have no moral right to complain, recalled how he and other members of the CPP complained before the filing fee was reduced to GHC40, 000 for him to contest the General Secretary position in the CPP.



"Personally I don't think the fee is high . . . how much did we charge in our internal contests? You (CPP) collected 100,000 internally and you are crying against the Electoral Commission? What moral right have you got to do that," he queried.





