You’ve overstayed your post as ‘Akan leader’ so, step down – Suame Constituents to Majority Leader

A group that calls itself, Concerned Constituents of the Suame electoral area, are the latest to denounce the “Non-Akan flagbearer” comment by Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

They are consequently calling for the resignation of the leader of the NPP group in parliament following his comment that choosing an Akan as a candidate to lead the NPP in the 2024 elections could jeopardize the Party’s chances of winning power.



In their estimation, his utterances were not only divisive but completely unwarranted. They thus argued that he has occupied the Suame seat for too long as an Akan himself. So, he should also consider stepping down for a non-Akan to be elected to Suame Constituency.



“Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu knows very well that without impositions [by the Party] the people of Suame Constituency would have booted him out a long time.



“Suame Constituency is made up of different ethnic groupings and yet, he has found it convenient as an Akan to hold on to his position as the MP in a record 6 terms. Yet, he says that NPP as a party has fielded two Akans so far for the presidency and therefore it’s time to change for a non -Akan! What hypocrisy!!!,” a portion of a statement from the group stated.



The irate constituents have accused him of neglecting them despite retaining him for over 24 years in that position.

Unfortunately, his current posture according to them betrays his commitment to the Rules, Regulations and Constitution of the NPP, so he must be shown the exit.



Read the full statement below.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu exposes his Hypocrisy and Selfish Ambition



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, started his effusions early on when he stated that, the next NPP presidential candidate should be selected based on consensus. Now his recent statement that it would be unwise for the party to elect an Akan to lead the party towards the 2024 elections exposes his hypocrisy and blind selfish ambition against the interest, traditions and constitution of the NPP as a leading member of the party. Kyei Mensah Bonsu is aware of the time and tested processes and practices for selecting a leader of the party, but for his personal interest and ambitions, he has chosen to put aside our rules and regulations to make such an outlandish statement.



By so doing he has put the image and reputation of the Suame Constituency which has consistently elected him to Parliament into disrepute. It is well known that Kyei Mensah Bonsu has failed in his role as a representative of the people of Suame Constituency. Now he talks about himself being competent to also run but we in the Constituency disagree with him because we have not seen any meaningful development in the last 24 plus years. Neither has he contributed to any meaningful progress in the lives of the people in his constituency.

As the Majority Leader in Parliament who shepherded the loan agreement that provided financing of interchanges in Ghana, Kyei Mensah Bonsu failed to secure the inclusion of Suame Interchange in the loan package even though there is no doubt about the strategic importance of the Suame Interchange in the national economic development agenda. He presided in the prioritising of less busy interchanges in Ghana over that of Suame, his own constituency. In spite of all these, the party has seen it fit to twist the arms of his constituents to return him to Parliament in spite of his unpopularity in Suame. Kyei Mensah Bonsu knows very well that without these impositions the people of Suame Constituency would have booted him out a long time. Some Constituency is made up of different ethnic groupings and yet, he has found it convenient as an Akan to hold on to his position as the MP in a record 6 terms. Yet, he says that NPP as a party has fielded two Akans so far for the presidency and therefore it’s time to change for a non -Akan! What HYPOCRISY !!!.



For 2 terms as an Akan, he was the minority leader for NPP in Parliament. In 2016, when NPP won power he lobbied and got himself elected as the Majority Leader in Parliament. In 2021, during this current Parliament, he has once again, lobbied and got himself elected as the current Majority Leader even though, there are other ethnic groupings within the NPP Parliamentary Caucus. So, perhaps, it’s time for us to call on Kyei Mensah Bonsu to step aside for a non-Akan to take over as the Majority Leader in Parliament.



A look at the hierarchy of the leadership of the NPP in Parliament shows that all the top 3 are Akans. Is Kyei Mensah Bonsu suggesting that all the top 3 should give way for a non-Akan to take over the leadership in Parliament? The path on which Kyei Mensah Bonsu is seeking to take the Party is a dangerous one that will bring about disunity and unnecessary ethnic rivalry within our great Party instead of bringing unity into the Party.



We call on the National Executive Committee and the President who is the Leader of the Party to call on Kyei Mensah Bonsu and his so-called Bawumia Movement to order or risk splitting the party into shreds before the 2024 elections.



A word to the wise is enough.

Kyei Mensah Bonsu knows very well that after this term in Parliament he is finished in the Suame Constituency and is looking for his next station in politics. In so doing, Kyei Mensah Bonsu is prepared to sacrifice the unity and cohesion of the party for his selfish ambition, and we will resist with all our strength and our blood. Kyei Mensah Bonsu is a dangerous character and the leadership of our great Party should watch him carefully.



Our focus now as a Party should be on delivering the promises that we made to the good people of Ghana and Suame Constituency. Without fulfilling these promises there would be no party campaign for 2024.



Over to you Mr. President, and the national executives of the Party.



Signed: Concerned Suame Constituents



1. Kwame Aboagye Bonsu - 024 692 9684

2. Kofi Asare - 023 451 1403



3. Isaac Asare - 024 527 3717



4. Afriyie Christopher – 054 735 2351



5. Louisa Ocran – 055 663 5521