You’ve really transformed Ghana – New Chinese Ambassador praises Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Chinese Ambassador, Lu Kun

Six new Ambassadors representing six countries across the world have met President Akufo-Addo to present their letters of credence to the President. They are all replacing ambassadors whose tours of duty ended last year and who bid Akufo-Addo goodbye before the election.

President Akufo-Addo congratulated the fresh envoys on their appointments. He called for greater collaboration between their countries and Ghana, especially in the wake of the Covid pandemic where all countries are facing internal difficulties as they strive for recovery.



The new Chinese Ambassador Lu Kun, in particular, praised the president’s wide reforms in the economy, education and society in general which he said has “transformed Ghana’s socioeconomic fortunes”.



“I am convinced that under your strong and able leadership, the Ghanaian government and people will make greater achievements in the future,” The Chinese diplomat added.



Mr Lu was optimistic that his tour of duty in the country would further enhance the relations between the two nations.



He pledged his country’s readiness to partner Ghana to harness opportunities for the mutual benefit of both countries.



The 6 top diplomats were representing Canada, China, Korea, Austria, Namibia and Mexico.

The six envoys congratulated the President on his re-election, assuring him of growing bonds.



President Akufo-Addo on his part reiterated his commitment to modernizing the economy of Ghana and shared prosperity under his Ghana beyond Aid mantra.



The Korean envoy was Mr Lim Jung-Taek on his part also praised Akufo-Addo and the people of Ghana for the active support in the successful release of Korean nationals who were kidnapped by pirates in the Gulf of Guinea last year.



Ambassador Thomas Schlesinger of Austria said Ghana was one of the most promising trading partners and that he would this month organise a trade mission to Ghana for Austrian business leaders to promote business opportunities.



High Commissioner of Canada said her country would continue to be a devoted friend and would be working closely with the government in the areas of trade, peace and security, and support Ghana’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.



The Namibian High Commissioner is Ashipala- Musavyi while Mr Enrique Zamudio is the Mexican envoy.