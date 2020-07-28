Politics

You've respected women by my appointment - Jane Naana to Mahama

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang (L) and John Mahama

The opposition NDC party Running mate Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman says the party’s Flagbearer has shown immense respect to Ghanaian women by her appointment.

According to her, her selection to that high position has brought about a new focal point for Ghanaians girls and women.



“Your Excellency John Mahama, your singular decision to select me as your running mate has generated a whole web of responses and debates. But importantly, it is a new focal point for girls and women; you have respected women; the women of Ghana will not forget; the youth will remember; generations to come will commit your decision to memory and make it a reference point; we will partner with our men and youth, as we have always done, and work hard to achieve peace in our land, because that is the best way to respond to this high recognition,” Prof. Naana Opoku Agyeman said in her maiden speech after she was outdoored Monday evening.



She added: “Making history is gratifying, but what really matters is not to be first through the door. What matters is to hold the door open for those behind us and create other avenues for self-actualization for many more. That is the work of the next four years.”

The former Minister of Education further stated that “many are those who are now more energized to vote, thanks to the momentous decision of JM. I urge them to do just that. We do not intend to disappoint you.”



She said choosing her as Running mate has turned the struggles of so many women who have come before this moment into a probability.



“We- men, women, our youth and children- we all have a chance to finally make real our dreams of serving this country at high levels, of removing doubts and proving once again that we are capable.”

