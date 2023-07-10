You want rights to have sex with cats but cry when an Anlo man wants cat soup – Defeamekpor calls out LGBTQ+ members

MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

One of the sponsors of Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ+ bill, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has warned of the far-reaching consequences of recognising LGBTQ+ rights.

According to the South Dayi Member of Parliament, the practices in LGBTQ+ activities include various questionable acts which calls the recognition of such rights into question.



“People have no idea of what is coming, they are asking that the freedom gates to be opened to its widest extent. People want to have sex with animals, that is bestiality that is supposed to be their right. Meanwhile, me as an Anlo man if I do pepper soup with cat they are crying. Meanwhile you want to be sleeping with a cat; you want to have sex with a cat and say that it is your right but when I want to drink pepper soup you say no,” he stated on the Saturday, July 8, 2023, edition of Big Issues on Citi TV.



The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, is a private member’s bill sponsored by Sam George (NDC MP), Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah (NDC MP), Della Adjoa Sowah (NDC MP), Rev Ntim Fordjour (NPP MP), Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (NDC MP), Rita Naa Odoley Ntso (NDC MP) and Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor (NDC MP).



The bill among other things seeks to criminalise same sex and the promotion of LGBTQ+ activities.



Parliament on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, adopted a motion to approve the bill.

Meanwhile, some pro-LGBTQ+ governments have expressed concerns about the bill.



According to critics of the bill, it will infringe on the rights of LGBTQ+ members if approved into law.



GA/SARA



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:









Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:











You can also watch this feature on climate change and its impact on fish and sea life:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb