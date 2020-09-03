General News

You want to be president but can't launch simple manifesto - Kwamena Duncan to Mahama

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has ridiculed the Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama over his party's delayed manifesto.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) postponed the launch of its 2020 manifesto to an undisclosed date.



The party had earlier slated the launch for Monday, August 31, 2020 but later informed its members and the general public it won't come off as scheduled giving reason that they have to consult with the party's Council of Elders before to properly unveil the manifesto.



Contributing to Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Kwamena Duncan touted former President John Mahama's leadership as the worst ever in Ghana.

He wondered how he (Mahama) wants to be re-elected as Head of State when he and his party cannot even take firm decisions on the launch of their manifesto.



He urged Ghanaians to vote against the candidature of the former President saying ''the leadership of President Mahama is so [so] poor that nobody should be thinking about it as leadership. Your words are not firm. You keep on vacillating; jittering. You say something today and change it tomorrow''.



''The things you didn't believe in in the last two-three years, today you're believing in them. So, as a leader, what do you believe in? What do you stand for?'' he queried.

