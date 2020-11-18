You were adequately funded to pay salaries – Akufo-Addo replies Martin Amidu

President Akufo-Addo with Dr Bawumia and Martin Amidu

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has taken exception to allegations by the Special Prosecutor, Martin Alamisi Amidu, in his resignation letter, that he and his deputy, Jane Cynthia Naa Korshie Lamptey, have not been paid since taking office.

“Your office received more than a sufficient budgetary allocation to assist it in its anti-corruption fight,” a letter from the Office of the President on Tuesday, November 17 stressed.



The letter is in direct response to the issues raised in Mr Amidu’s resignation letter on Monday, November 16.



“Remarkably, your letter of resignation alludes to the consistent deprivation of finances and a financial handicap imposed on the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



“You also bemoan the non-payment of the salaries of yourself and the Deputy Special Prosecutor in a manner that suggests Government’s failure to do so.



“Yet, your Office had been adequately funded to pay for salaries.”



Mr Amidu had accused the government of not giving him official appointment until February 5, 2020.

“It is essential for me to state for the purpose of the records, and contrary to public perceptions, that my appointment letter was received on 5th February 2020 (almost two (2)-years after my appointment).



“The copy addressees made no efforts to honour any of the conditions of appointment in terms of emoluments and benefits of the appointment ever since my warrant of appointment was issued on 23rd February 2018 to the date of my letter of resignation.



“The Deputy Special Prosecutor has also not been paid any emoluments since her appointment, and there is the need to redress that situation for her now that I am out of the way.”



On Tuesday, the Chief of Staff in acknowledging and accepting the former Attorney General’s resignation indicated that “the president has directed me to ensure that all emoluments and benefits due you under the law are paid to you accordingly”.



“The president thanks you for your service to the State and wishes you the best in your future endeavours.”



