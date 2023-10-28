You were appointed by Rawlings as NDC member - Presidential Staffer 'challenges' Justice Atuguba

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Local Government Services in the Office of the President

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Local Government Services in the Office of the President, has questioned the appointment history of Justice Atuguba, a former Justice of the Supreme Court indicating he is a member of the NDC.

Dennis Aboagye raised this issue in response to Justice Atuguba's recent recommendations for reform in the appointment of judges and justices, highlighting a perceived lack of independence and merit-based selections.



Speaking on TV3's Key Point, Aboagye remarked, "I think it is just the political class that has hijacked this conversation. Justice Atuguba himself, who is recommending this, is a beneficiary of the same system, and he himself was colored. Why is it that his entire long service as a supreme court judge, the longest serving supreme court judge all this while, he never, for once, raised this concern which has been there from Nkrumah's time?



"He was on the bench, why didn't he ever say that, you know guys, I was appointed by President Rawlings and I was NDC because by then it was public, and so I think that I am colored and I disagree with this approach, so I want to go out; let's change the system."



Justice Atuguba's recent comments focused on the need for an overhaul in the appointment process, emphasizing independence, merit-based selection, and insulation from political pressures within governance institutions.

His call for a realignment of power and a shift towards service to the people resonated with previous pleas for constitutional amendments.



