You will be hanged by the neck till you are dead - Judge tells convicted coup plotters

The presiding judge in the coup plot case, Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe, has handed down the death penalty to three men who were found guilty of plotting to overthrow the government.

The court convicted them on the charges of treason, conspiracy, and possession of explosives and firearms.



In pronouncing the court on the suspects, Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe said: “This court having found you guilty of conspiracy to commit crime high treason and treason as your respective cases may be and as contained in the judgement we just delivered. The sentence from the court is that you will be taken to a court designated by the republic and that you’d be hanged by the neck until you’re dead.

“And that your body will be afterwards buried in such a place as the president may order. May God have mercy on your souls.”



