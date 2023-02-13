3
Menu
News

You will be jailed for at least 2 years if you’re unable to declare the source of your wealth - OSP

Kissi Agyebeng3 E1632962450691 376x424 1.jpeg?resize=600%2C496&ssl=1 Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng

Mon, 13 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has posited that failure to declare the source of one’s wealth is a crime under the laws of Ghana.

According to the OSP, people who are unable to declare the source of their wealth will be prosecuted and are liable to a prison term of at least two years.

“When convicted for failing to declare property and income, a person is liable to a jail term of not below two years and not more than four years or a fine of not less than five hundred penalty units or both,” a tweet the OSP shared read.

The OSP is currently prosecuting four public servants whom it has arrested and charged for failing to declare their sources of income.

In a series of tweets shared on Friday, February 10, 2023, the OSP said that the public servants charged included James Keck Osei, an administrator at the Office of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; Issah Seidu, a staff at the National Insurance Commission; John Abban and Peter Archibold, who are both senior Officers with the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

“Four persons, 3 public servants and 1 civil servant have been arrested and charged by OSP for failing to comply and declare sources of income in contravention of regulation 20 of LI2374.

“Mr. Siedu works with National Insurance Commission, James works with Office of the Vice President as an administrator and John and Peter are senior Officers with the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority,” parts of the tweets read.

The Criminal Division of the High Court in Accra has granted three out of the four accused persons after they pleaded not guilty.

View the OSP’s tweet below:

You can also watch this edition of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:





IB/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘FixTheCountry’ originator speaks on why he failed to join protesters
Ibrahim Mahama to fly former NSMQ genius to South Africa for treatment
How police officers disguise as prostitutes to help arrest criminals
Afari-Gyan advises political parties
How Haruna Iddrisu sat at two places during one parliamentary sitting
Thermal cameras prove people alive under rubble at site of Atsu's residence
‘I will beat Sammy Gyamfi in an open fight’ – NPP's Jennifer Queen
Turkey earthquake: Atsu’s teammate keeps hope alive
Channel your funds into agric, education, health - Igbo king in Ghana to drug traffickers
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi
Related Articles: