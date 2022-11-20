'You will die in 2 months if you kill your wife or husband' - Rev. Anthony Boakye cautions

Senior pastor of Resurrection Power New Generation Church, Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye

The general overseer and senior pastor of Resurrection Power New Generation Church (RPNGC), Reverend Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, has sent out a word of caution to his congregants and the general public.

The RPNGC senior pastor forewarned people who have intentions of killing their spouses for offending them.



According to the man of God, anyone who murders his spouse has only two months to live on earth.



He made this disclosure while speaking to his congregation in a sermon titled, "Jesus Christ is the master and firstborn of all creations, so keep worshipping him because he has the power to deliver us from all problems."



Rev Boakye told his hundreds of congregants that, he was given this message when he went to heaven after he died for five days.



This is how he narrated his experience:



"When I went to Papa [God], I met some people; they were only men numbering about 20. They were paraded and one spoke to me. He spoke Twi, and he told me he had a message for me that he wanted me to convey to God. I asked, Why me? He said this is heaven.

"You Boakye, God likes you a lot. Your father likes you a lot. Your boss Jesus, and your Master, Holy Spirit. They all like you very much. So for them, anything you tell them, they listen to it very well...He said if you are staying with someone as a partner (husband or wife) and you kill that person. He said you will die suddenly if you do that. When you kill your partner, you will also die in a maximum of 2 months...He added that when you come to heaven, they are aware of who killed you. so he asked me to tell you that when you kill someone, you have only 2 months to live on earth..."



The pastor, who disclosed to the hundreds of congregants that he died, and his body was kept in his room for five days, said he is a living testimony of resurrecting after death.



"I am a living testimony...I have died and resurrected... Because of my strong faith in Him [Jesus], He resurrected me, when I died. If you have not heard it before, yes, I died. My body was kept in the house for five days. Here I am, alive and kicking," he said in the video sighted by GhanaWeb.



He reiterated that he came back to life because he told his "father", Jesus, that he was not ready to die.



"I told God that my time was not up, so he should send me back to the earth. I was told to come back because my time was not up. If you have faith in Jesus, you will resurrect from the dead just as He did, when He died," he said.