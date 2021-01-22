You will have roles in the larger govt structure - Akufo-Addo 'raps' former appointees

President Akufo-Addo

The President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has promised his former appointees of giving them roles in government.

The President made this known in a statement which was signed by the acting Director of Communications for the Presidency Eugene Arhin.



The statement said, “On Wednesday, 20th January, and Thursday, 21st January, President Akufo-Addo held one-on-one meetings with the Ministers-Designate, as well as his first-term Ministers who will not transition into the new government, to break the news to them”.



It added, “To the Ministers-Designate, President Akufo-Addo congratulated them on their nominations, and expressed his expectation that they will be promptly approved by Parliament, to allow them to start work forthwith. To the former Ministers, the President assured them possible roles to be played in the larger government structure, and wished them the best of luck in their future endeavours.”

The President yesterday released the list of Ministers he intends to to work with in his second term in office.



The list numbering 46 includes 30 Ministers and 16 Regional Ministers. The President has scrapped the Deputy Regional Minister portfolio and has promised to release the list of Deputy Ministers in due time.