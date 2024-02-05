‘You will not be thirsty again when I become president’ – Mahama assures Yaa Naa

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has promised the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II, that he would fix the water problems in his kingdom when his party comes to power.

Mahama, who gave this assurance when he paid a courtesy call on the Yaa Naa at the Gbewaa Palace at Yendi, during his ‘Building the Ghana We Want Tour’ in the Northern Region on Monday, February 5, 2024, bemoaned the failure of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government to complete a project he started, so as to bring water to the area.



He said that the Yendi Water Supply Project, which he started as a way to bring water to the people of Dagbon, has seen no progress under the current government.



“I know there are outstanding issues here, especially in Yendi. And I’m disappointed that with all the work that we did in terms of the Yendi Water Supply Project, eight years after we left office, Yendi still has no water.



“(Sic) Yaa Naa, I want to assure you that if your son becomes president, you will not be thirsty anymore,” Mahama, a former president, said.



He added that, “The Yendi Water Project would be a priority for the new NDC government”.

The NDC flagbearer also promised to resolve the current insecurity in Dagbon, which has led to the area seeing a lot of armed robberies, when the NDC comes to power in 2025.



“We would make sure that we would get rid of the armed robbers who are persecuting you. So that our people can live in peace and travel to do their work without fears that they will be harmed or killed,” he said.



Mahama also promised that the next NDC government would ensure that the Eastern Corridor Roads project, which has stalled under the current government, would be completed so the people of Yendi would no longer have to pass through Tamale when travelling to the southern part of Ghana.



