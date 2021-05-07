You won’t carry cement to build a cathedral next time – A Plus descends on Captain Smart

Captain Smart carrying cement to be used to build National Cathedral

Controversial Social Media Commentator, A-Plus born Kwame Asare Obeng is suggesting it serves Broadcast Journalist Captain Godsbrain Blessed Smart right to have been taken off air over his criticisms of the Akufo-Addo led administration.

Vice President of IMANI Africa Franklin Cudjoe had earlier on Thursday, May 6, 2021, revealed that the Morning Show host was off-air over his criticisms of the current administration which is making it very unpopular.



He wrote “Had a worrying conversation moments ago. Captain Smart’s boss has allegedly asked him to go off air for a while as a result of undue pressure that has been piled on him by ‘high ranking officials in government’. Captain Smart’s crime, allegedly, is that his usual critical commentary on national affairs is making government unpopular. Really? I hope it is not some overzealous politicians who made those calls. Either way, it paints a gravely intolerant picture. #Fixitnow!”



But in reaction to the decision by Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) to bar the journalist from hosting the show upon directives from some persons in government, A Plus wrote “It’s good. Next time he won’t carry a bag of cement to them to build a cathedral”



Captain Carries Cement Towards Building of Cathedral

Captain Smart in March last year showed his zeal towards the building of the National Cathedral.



Smart at the sod-cutting ceremony of the building National Cathedral in Accra took it upon himself to carry a bag of cement with a picture of him going viral.



The actual work on the Cathedral was scheduled to begin on Friday, March 6, 2020.



When completed, the 5000-capacity interdenominational cathedral will have chapels, a baptistery, Bible museum, music school and an art gallery.