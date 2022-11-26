0
YouTube Creators Festival: AfricaWeb introduces GhanaWeb Reporter to YouTubers

Sat, 26 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb, a subsidiary of media company and tech giant, AfricaWeb has introduced the GhanaWeb Reporter, Ghana’s premiere digital media sharing platform created to democratize journalism and empower content creators to YouTubers and digital content creators in Ghana at the second edition of the YouTube Creators Festivals.

Touching on why every digital content creator in Ghana and beyond must own a GhanaWeb Reporter account, Ismail Akwei, the Editor-in-Chief of AfricaWeb, stated that, the Reporter is the easiest and surest way for digital content creators to reach a wider audience and generate income at no cost.

According to Ismail Akwei, digital content creators can create a free blog on GhanaWeb without paying for hosting and a domain name, have access to GhanaWeb tools to enhance their productivity and also reach the over sixty (60) million monthly unique visitors who frequent GhanaWeb.com.

He added that, to empower content creators, creatives with channels and blogs on GhanaWeb Reporter are allowed to charge and run advertisement on their various channels.

On her part, Jennifer Feaster, the Co-founder of Age Africa Agency, highlighted the benefits of joining Age Africa Agency as a YouTube Content Creator.

Among the many benefits that YouTubers’ would enjoy from being a part of the Age Africa Network are; channel optimization, monetization of channel and increasing channel subscribers organically.









