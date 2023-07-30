Young Africans paid $100,000 to sign Hafiz Konkoni – Bechem United confirms

Hafiz Wontah Konkoni

Public Relations Officer of Bechem United Emmanuel Atuahene has disclosed the transfer fee of Hafiz Konkoni following his move to Tanzanian giants Young Africans.

The Black Stars attacker completed his transfer to the Tanzanian champions at the weekend, penning a two-year contract with the option for another year.



In an interview with Akoma FM, the PRO revealed Young Africans paid $100,000 to snap up their talisman Hafiz Konkoni.



“Hafiz Konkoni was initially heading to Al Hilal of Sudan but due to personal terms which couldn't go well he came back to Ghana and luckily Yanga showed up and they were willing to meet our demands”



“I can confirm that Hafiz was sold for $100,000 with 20% onwards transfer for Bechem. Hearts couldn't have purchased Hafiz because what they (Hearts) proposed was 10% of what Yanga offered for him” he said.

Konkoni has been a mainstay in the Ghana Premier League since joining Bechem, scoring 34 goals in 97 appearances across four seasons.



He was outstanding in the 2022-23 campaign after netting 15 goals in 29 matches, which earned him an invitation to the Ghana national team ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar in June.



Yanga will be competing in the CAF Champions League in the upcoming and have strengthened their squad with some foreign players, including Konkoni.



Yanga reached the finals of the CAF Confederation Cup last season, losing to Algerian side USM Alger.