Young Bawumia photos with classmates, family pop up online, social media users go frenzy

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (middle) with his four siblings

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has gained admiration from many Ghanaians with his sudden rise in the political landscape in Ghana.

Dr Bawumia, from nowhere, became the running mate of the then New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2008, to the dismay of many leading figures and members in the party.



The vice president, an economist and a former governor of the Bank of Ghana, became the ‘poster boy’ of the party with his economic lecturers which to an extent helped convinced Ghanaians that the John Dramani Mahama government was mismanaging the economy leading to the NPP winning the 2016 election.



Now Dr Bawumia himself is contending to be the candidate of the NPP for the 2024 presidential election and is regarded as the choice of the NPP establishment among the 11 contenders for the position.



After filing his nomination to contest in the NPP primaries, the vice president described his humble beginnings and the struggles he went through to get to where he is today.

“From Sakasaka Primary School to Tamale Secondary School to Oxford University to the Bank of Ghana as Deputy Governor and then to become Vice President of the Republic of Ghana. It has been an amazing journey and I thank God for how far he has brought me,” he said.



He even narrated how he could not pay his school fees during his tertiary education and had to clean dormitories to be able to fend for himself.



Pictures of the vice president from his humble beginnings have now gone viral.



In the pictures, a young Bawumia can be seen alongside his parents (Mumuni Bawumia (father) and Mariama Bawumia (mother)), his four siblings and his classmates.

View pictures of a young Bawumia below:

























