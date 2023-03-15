4
Young Bawumia who allegedly killed lover and informant leads police to crime scene

Anti Robbery Squad Of The Ghana Police Service.png Officers of the Ghana Police Service

Kwame Adama Bawumia, who allegedly butchered his lover Ama Kobre and then murdered an informant Abudulla Yakubu at Sefwi Agyaponkrom in the Western north region, has led investigators to the scene of the crime.

The suspect, Kwame Adama, reportedly told police at the crime scene that he allegedly murdered Abudulla Yakubu, not because Abudulla was assisting the police in apprehending him for butchering his lover, but because he has personal issues with him.

Bawumia stated that the problem he has with Abudulla is that he is the caretaker of a cocoa farm in Agyapongkrom.

He claimed that Abdulla gossiped about him to his farm owner, Siedu, who collected his cocoa farm from him.

He told the investigators that he blocked the road leading to the village of Abudulla with several cutlasses and then put him in a cocoa farm near the road.

He showed the police the many villages he slept in while on the run, as well as the cutlass he used to murder Abudulla.

