Young Ghanaians who attained key positions in politics before 30, in their early 30s

In recent years, Ghana has seen a growing number of young people entering the political arena and attaining key positions in government.

These young politicians have brought fresh perspectives, energy and ideas to the table and have proven that age should not be a barrier to achieving success in the political sphere.



In this article, GhanaWeb takes a look at some of the young Ghanaians who have attained key positions in politics before turning 30 years and in their early 30's.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa



Ablakwa, born on 11th August, 1980, was appointed the Deputy Minister of Information at the age of 29 in 2009 by President John Atta Mills. He was the youngest deputy minister in the history of Ghana at that time.



He was subsequently appointed Deputy Education Minister under the administration of John Dramani Mahama in 2013.



Okudzeto Ablakwa, who is a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party, has been a member of the Ghanaian parliament since 2013.

He has also served as the Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Ghanaian Parliament, and has been a vocal advocate for issues such as education and human rights.







Isaac Asiamah



Isaac Asiamah, born on 24 December 1975. At the age of 29 years old, he won the parliamentary seat for Atwima Mponua constituency on the ticket of the NPP and assumed office in 2005.



On February 2017, Asiamah was sworn-in as Minister of Youth and Sports.





Murtala Mohammed



Murtala Mohammed, born on December 14, 1974. In 2009 after the NDC won in 2008 elections , a young Murtala Mohammed then 35 years was appointed the deputy national coordinator of the National Youth Employment Programme (NYEP) now, Ghana Youth Employment Development Agency, (GYEDA) by President John Evans Atta Mills. He also served as the deputy minister for Information and Media Relations from 2013- 2014. (NB: Parliament and wikipedia).



