'Young' Kissi Agyabeng being exposed to all kinds of risks, temptations and pressure - Inusah Fuseini

A renowned legal practitioner who is also a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini says President Akufo-Addo should have nominated a matured candidate to replace Martin Amidu as the next Special Prosecutor.

According to him, the office of the Special Prosecutor is associated with risks, temptations and pressure, demanding someone older and has nothing to lose like Martin Amidu whose children are adults to start their own lives than Kissi Agyabeng who is 43 years and can be manipulated.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources maintained that someone like Martin Amidu, former Special Prosecutor was able to stand the pressures of the Akufo-Addo government due to the fact that he has nothing to lose and could not have been coerced with favours because his children are adults.



To him, the same situation cannot be said of Kissi Agyabeng who is young and exposed to all kinds of risks, temptations, and pressure to drop any investigation against government officials or even the President himself.



"Kissi Agyabeng is 43 years old, and maybe Nana Addo's first child is older than him and so if the President calls him to stop investigating a particular case, do you think that he would be able to argue before the President?



Commenting on Kissi Agyabeng's qualification, Hon Inusah Fuseini said that he is more than qualified for the office of the Special Prosecutor taking into account the fact that he trains lawyers in the country; thus, he has all the criteria for the job except his age.

"I am not saying that he is not qualified. I know him even though he never met me at the faculty, but when I went back for my Master's Degree, he was there teaching and so I know him. How can you say that someone who is training lawyers in the country is not qualified to be the Special Prosecutor? I am saying the pressure of the office, the temptation of the office and the risk associated with the office, I have the reservation that he can do the work," he noted.



Inusah Fuseini mentioned that President Akufo-Addo could have exercised his discretional power in favour of a mature person, taking into consideration the risk associated with the office, the temptations of the office, and the pressure of the office as well as his determination to fight corruption.



Watch the video below.



