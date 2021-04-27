‘Young’ Kissi Agyebeng’s nomination as SP commendable – Gyampo

Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor nominee

Political Scientist Prof Ransford Gyampo has called on the government to begin to appoint young and vibrant Ghanaians to man various public offices.

According to him, older persons may have the experience and expertise to manage these institutions but do not have the energy.



He advised that younger people lead while the older stand behind and assist with their expertise.



His reaction follows the nomination of legal practitioner and Chairman of the Electronic Communications Tribunal Kissi Agyebeng as the new Special Prosecutor by the Attorney-General.



Speaking on the Morning Starr with Francis Abban the outspoken Prof Gyampo said “he’s a brilliant guy and he’s young. We must begin to move away from the penchant of gerontocracy and always thinking that wisdom lies in the grey hair.”



“They don’t have the energy, they don’t have the strength. So, appoint those who have the energy to be at the forefront and let them be advised by the old and experienced.”

He added “he’s a young man, he can succeed and I don’t have qualms with his nomination. If he goes through, I’ll be glad and also commend government for appointing a young person.”



Meanwhile, anti-graft campaigner Bright Simons has called on Special Prosecutor nominee Kissi Agyebeng to commit to recusing himself from all matters relating to the Agyapa mineral royalties deal if he secures the job.



According to him, the closeness of Mr. Agyebeng to law firms backed by a cousin to the President, Gabby Otchere-Darko, who is in support of the controversial deal, is concerning.



Also, reacting to the development, South Dayi lawmaker and legal practitioner Rockson Dafeamekpor urged Mr. Kissi Agyebeng to recruit his own staff if he gets the nod for the job.



He insisted that a team of professional and dedicated individuals will help him achieve the results expected of his office.