Young Muslims express concerns about incessant visits to National Chief Imam

National Chief Imam, Sheikh (Dr) Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

. Some young Muslims on social media believe regular visits to the Chief Imam’s residence must cease

. To them, not everyone should be given access to the Imam, considering his old age and societal status



. They are calling for strict directives to regulate such visits



Some young Muslims on social media have described as an ‘eye-sore’ the incessant visits to the National Chief Imam’s residence.



Their reactions are as a result of how most individuals particularly celebrities these days throng the 102-year-old cleric’s residence to pay courtesy visits, seek his blessings and according to critics ‘unnecessarily’ take pictures in most cases.



There has been complaints regarding how the Chief Imam’s residence has suddenly become open to individuals of all kinds without strict regulations.

The most recent trigger to their concerns was after Mmebusem, (Ghana's self-acclaimed Jesus Christ) and the ‘repented fetish priestess’ Nana Agradaa joined the list of people to pay homage to the Chief Imam.



To the concerned youth, the Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu must be protected and his residence not made easily accessible to any and everyone.



Read their reactions below

















