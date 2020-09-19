Young Professional Role Model awards nominations opened

Nominations for the 11th edition of Young Professional Role Model (YPRM) awards 2020 has been opened, organisers have stated.

According to the Young Professionals and Youth Coalition (YPYC), YPRM is a young achievers and change makers leadership excellence award given to recognise individuals, groups and organisations who demonstrate superior transformational leadership in their field of operations.



YPYC in a statement said, the purpose of award is to motivate, inspire and encourage individuals who serve role models in their respective fields.



The 11th edition of YPRM awards is extended to include nominees from Africa Region.



The nominees should meet the following criteria:



1. The individual, group or organization must demonstrate excellence, creativity, innovation and initiative in his or her or their business, entrepreneurship or profession & schooling.



2. The individual, group or organization provides valuable service to improve the quality of life for others especially the youth in a community, village, city, town, church, mosque and in the country etc.

3. Professional Leadership: the individual, group or organization must demonstrate leadership in his or her/their business, entrepreneurship or profession which inspires creativity and drive value for the humanity.



4. Personal Leadership: the individual, group or organization must serve as a Role Model for young people.



5. Service to Community: the individual, group or organization undertake charitable activities, and support youth related activities.



6. Achievement and recognition in his/her academics, profession, business, social, religious life.



The overall Young Professional Role Models and Honorary Role Model awardees will be presented with theirs awards during the 11th Transform Summit in Accra, Ghana on Wednesday November 04, 2020.

