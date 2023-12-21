Young girl found alive with her hands and legs tied and abandoned in a bush

The minor was found unconscious in the bush

Residents of Kofiko in Jaman South Municipality in the Bono region woke up to a shocking incident involving a girl who had her legs and hands tied and left in a bush.

The minor was found unconscious in the bush on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.



Reporting the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, Nana Kwame said the victim was also placed on a plywood.



He said it took the intervention of a passerby who informed the Assembly member of the area of the incident.



She (the victim) was then rushed to the hospital for medical attention.



When she recovered and was questioned, she revealed that she left home and went to the farm with her sister on Saturday, December 16, 2023.



While at the farm, she told the sister they should go and harvest some tomatoes and garden eggs.

However, the other sister told her she was tired and would not be able to go.



So the victim went alone, but while on her way, she claimed she was approached by three young men who asked her for directions to a town.



Before she could respond, the three young men allegedly covered her nose with something and only woke up at Saint Mary’s Hospital.



Nana Kwame added that the young girl is currently responding to treatment.



Some allege that those who took her were persons involved in money rituals who abandoned her because they couldn’t use her in their rituals.