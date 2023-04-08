Young men 'fight' policeman over rat carcass at Kumawu

A picture of the police officer on the ground

A police officer on highway patrol duties has been captured on video in a scuffle with some young men over rat carcass at Kumawu in the Ashanti region.

According to a joynews report, the policeman, known popularly as ‘Abodwese’, was trying to take the carcass from the young men who were returning from hunting activities in the township.



But the young men resisted, resulting in the confrontation.



In a 59 seconds video from Joy News and sighted by GhanaWeb showed one of the men holding the officer by the neck as his friends follow.



Two other police officers are heard telling the men to stop manhandling their colleague.



The two officers intervened by taking the rifle from their colleague officer and walked away whiles “Abodwese" was still in the grip of the young men.

An eyewitness, Nana Sarpong, who narrated the incident to Luv News explained that the police officer had fired a warning shot after the young men declined to hand over the dead animal to him.



“After firing warning shots, the officer used the butt of the gun to hit one of the men,” he claimed.



Meanwhile, the police at Effiduase have commenced investigations into the matter and the young men have since been arrested by police.



VKB/ESA