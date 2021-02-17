Young nurse dies six days to his wedding date

Fuseini Sayibu Baba was set to marry Ibrahim Latifa on Saturday, February 21, 2021

A youngman who was set to become a husband has reportedly passed away six days to his wedding day.

The story of Fuseini Sayibu Baba was shared by popular Islamic Relationship Social media counsellor, Kubara Diamonds on Facebook.



According to details on his wedding invitation flier, Fueseini was scheduled to wed Ibrahim Latifa (Queen) on Sunday, February 21, 2021.



Sadly the graduate of Damongo Nursing Training College and Health Assistant Clinical school has reportedly died on Monday, February 15, 2021, just a day after he shared his wedding invitation on his Facebook page.



News of his death has generated several conversations on social media with his friends and other people saddened by his demise taking to Facebook to express their condolence.













