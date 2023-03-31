Young people are the most vulnerable to threats of violent extremism - Security roundtable

Some speakers who delivered remarks at the roundtable

Source: CSPR

The Center for Security Policy and Research (CSPR) held its inaugural Africa Security Roundtable on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, under the theme “The Accra Initiative Against Violent Extremism: The Role of Young People”.

The event brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including policymakers, security experts, civil society organizations, and young people, to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the continent in the fight against violent extremism.



Brigadier General Moses Aryee, a Board Member of CSPR, in his opening remarks, emphasized the importance of involving young people in efforts to combat violent extremism.



He said, “young people are both the most vulnerable to the threat of violent extremism and the most critical to preventing it.”



The keynote address was delivered by Ambassador Major General Francis Adu-Amanfoh (Rtd.), Special Advisor to the President of Ghana on the Accra Initiative.



He highlighted young people’s critical role in preventing and countering violent extremism and called for more investment in youth-led initiatives and programs. He commended CSPR for the initiative to get young people involved.



Other speakers at the event included H.E. Harriet Thompson, British High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr. Wiisichong Bening Ahmed, Secretary-General of the Pan-African Youth Union, Ms. Esenam Amuzu, Youth Advocate, and Edmund Akoto Bamfo, Executive Director of CSPR.

The speakers shared their experiences and insights on a wide range of topics, including the drivers of violent extremism, the importance of community engagement and dialogue, the role of education and youth empowerment, and the need for international cooperation and support.



Participants at the event also had the opportunity to engage in lively and thought-provoking discussions, sharing their perspectives and ideas on addressing the complex and multifaceted challenge of violent extremism in Africa.



Speaking after the event, Edmund Akoto Bamfo, Executive Director of CSPR, expressed his gratitude to all the speakers and participants for their contributions and commitment to the cause.



“We believe that this event has helped to shed light on some of the key issues and challenges facing the continent in the fight against violent extremism, and we look forward to working with our partners and stakeholders to develop concrete solutions and strategies for a more peaceful and secure Africa.”



Overall, the Africa Security Roundtable was a successful and insightful event, highlighting the critical importance of engaging young people in the fight against violent extremism and showcasing the innovative and dynamic solutions that are emerging across the continent.