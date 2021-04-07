Young politicians are loyal to their older bosses in anticipation of also stealing in future – Dr. Kobby Mensah

Dr. Kobby Mensah, Lecturer, University of Ghana Business School

A Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, Dr. Kobby Mensah says he’s not convinced about the change in fortunes of the country Ghana.

Ghana’s political space is awash with young politicians who see nothing wrong in cutting corners so they can make ends meet.



In recent times, the country has witnessed young politicians defend leaders in their political parties just because of their political affiliation.

In a tweet expressing his opinion on the current state of politics in the country, Dr. Kobby Mensah said most young people in politics are happy to hail the old guys who are stealing in anticipation that their time will come to chop.



He tweet read “The reason why I am not convinced about change in the fortunes of this country is that most young people in politics are happy to hail the old guys who are stealing in anticipation that their time will come to chop. We are also here waiting for them. Ebe ye butu butu butu!”.