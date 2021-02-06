Young politicians have a lot to learn from Kwabena Agyapong – Edudzi Tamakloe opines

Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe is Legal Practitioner

Legal Practitioner, Godwin Eduzdi Tamakloe has advised young politicians to take a cue from the political life of the New Patriotic Party’s stalwart, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

This comes after media reports emerged that the former General Secretary of the NPP is tipped to get a political appointment in the second term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



In a reaction on Facebook, lawyer Tamakloe noted that despite the treatment Agyapong was subjected to by his own party, he never took to traditional or social media to ridicule President Akufo-Addo or members of the party.



“In 1998, Kwabena Agyapong becomes the General Secretary for the NPP and some people around Akufo-Addo fabricated a conspiracy theory that he was against Akufo-Addo. Immediately he sponsored someone to petition for his suspension and he was eventually suspended as the General Secretary in the most capricious manner.”



“He didn't take to Twitter or Facebook to be writing silly things about Akufo-Addo. He avoided media engagements that will discuss his suspension,” portions of his Facebook post read.

Edudzi Tamakloe advised young politicians to embrace a mindset that inspires them to journey on in the spirit of calmness and steady growth of their careers.



