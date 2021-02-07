Young politicians must learn to be calm like Kwabena Agyapong – Edudzi Tamakloe

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, former General Secretary, NPP

Edudzi Kudzo Tamakloe, a private legal practitioner, has advised politicians to learn the calmness of Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, who was suspended as General Secretary of the NPP during a period of political uncertainties for the then opposition party.

According to him, when Kwabena Agyapong was suspended, he did not take to his social media pages to write any silly thing about Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who was then an opposition leader, and never did so when NPP won. Rather, Agyapong “avoided media engagement that will discuss his suspension”.



Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe wrote on his social media page on Saturday that it was even difficult to find any publication by Kwabena Agyapong against Akufo-Addo when he was unjustly suspended.



“He demonstrated considerable emotional intelligence,” Tamakloe wrote.



Tamakloe added that now that Kwabena Agyapong was invited to support the 2020 campaign of President Akufo-Addo and was in the frontline, and is still in the frontline, all those who fabricated the conspiracy theory that led to his suspension have been forgotten.



“Kwabena Agyei Agyapong did not get disgruntled because he contested for a position and lost oo. He actually contested, won and was later suspended. He didn’t go about cursing everyone. He didn’t become a fool.



The period of suspension offered him the opportunity for personal growth and introspection. He didn’t say Akufo-Addo is ungrateful bla bla bla.

I have personally learnt a lot from him. He remained calm. You can’t run a marathon with the mindset of a sprinter,” Edudzi Tamakloe’s post read further.



Kwabena Agyapong, Paul Afoko and Sammy Crabbe were all suspended by the National Executive of the party in 2015 for misconduct.



The National Executive Committee of the party found him guilty of violating Article 3(d) of the party’s constitution which enjoins members to publicly uphold the decisions of the party through various acts.



He was also accused of engaging in “unilateral actions and activities without consultation of, or authorization by the NEC [National Executive Council]”.



Read below Edudzi Tamakloe's full post:



