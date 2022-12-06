1
Your actions are unjustifiable - NPP MP to colleagues who chose Qatar over budget debate

NYA Boss Sylvester Tetteh Soe093 MP for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfrom, Sylvester Tetteh

Tue, 6 Dec 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfrom, Sylvester Tetteh has pleaded with his colleague NPP MPs to take part in the 2023 budget debate.

According to reports, only 21 MPs were seated on the Majority side at the time the debate commenced.

It is however not clear why the NPP MPs missed the debate.

However, some of them have been spotted in Qatar at the ongoing 2022 World Cup.

Sly Tetteh contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' said the actions of his colleague members are unjustifiable.

"This started from the post-budget workshop. The attendance was very poor from the majority side and then to the debate itself. It is not the usual budget debate we're used to and it scared me a bit . . . as for the 'Ken must go' agenda, it continues unabated but that doesn't mean we should neglect our duties . . ."

Meanwhile, Parliament is scheduled to adjourn sine die on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, according to the Majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

