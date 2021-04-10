Your appreciation of diversity is an inspiration - Head of Ahmadiyya Mission tells Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Maulvi Bin Salih

The Missionary-in-charge of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in Ghana, Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih has commended Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his religious diversity and unifying approach.

Dr Bawumia, who maintains a very good relationship with the various Islamic groups in the country, joined the Head of the Ahmadiya Mission and his congregation to observe the weekly Islamic congregational (Jummah) prayers Friday afternoon in Accra.



Welcoming the Vice President in his office before proceeding to the mosque for prayers, Maulvi Bin Salih said the Vice President's presence to worship with the Ahmadis shows he is a man who recognises the importance of intra-religious diversity.



"I am excited to welcome you. Your presence here shows you understand and embrace religious diversity, which is very important," Maulvi Bin Salih told the Vice President.



The Ahmadiyya sect is one of many sects of the Islamic religion in Ghana, and with some level of misunderstanding often characterising the co-existence of all these sects, the Ahmadiya leader, noted, the visit of the Vice President sends a strong signal on the need to embrace diversity.

"It is the same religion and sometimes the misunderstanding and misinformation are not necessary. Your religious diversity is indeed an inspiration and this visit sends a signal that we are one people and it is important for us to peacefully co-exist and worship our Lord."



Maulvi Bin Salih, who prayed for Dr Bawumia, urged all Muslims to continue to uphold the tenets of the religion to receive the reward of the Almighty Allah.



In a brief remark, Vice President Bawumia expressed delight at joining the congregation and prayed to the Almighty Allah for continuous blessing for all.