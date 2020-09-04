0
Politics Fri, 4 Sep 2020

Your approach in fighting coronavirus enviable - Mion-lana hails Akufo-Addo

Mion Lana Alhaji Abdulai Mion Lana Alhaji Abdula, Chief of Mion

The Chief of Mion in the Northern region, Mion Lana Alhaji Abdulai has hailed the Akufo-Addo led government for its admirable approach in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

He made this known when the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia paid a courtesy call on him at his palace on Thursday, September 3, 2020

He said "we are full of gratitude for your timely and appropriate intervention in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. We have watched with admiration and appreciation for the excellent approach and handling of the pandemic."

The Chief used the opportunity to hail the government’s people-centred policies that have over the years transformed lives across the country.

He said “though I am a Chief and without political inclination, permit me to say that the NPP government’s policies and programmes are truly people-centred. Mention can be made up the flagship Free SHS policy, Planting for food and jobs, NABCO among others, without placing emphasis on their positive far-reaching impacts on livelihoods and the general economic wellbeing of the people”.

He indicated that apart from the policies and programmes, the Akufo-Addo led administration’s fight for the peace of the Dagbon is commendable and a novel achievement worthy of praise.

Mion-lana commended the government of Ghana for the excellent approach in fighting the deadly COVID-19 saying.

Source: My News GH

