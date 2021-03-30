Your argument is flawed – Ras Mubarak slams Minority MPs over Ofori-Atta’s approval

Ras Mubarak, former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu

Ras Mubarak, the former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu has opined that the reasons proposed by the Minority in Parliament for their decision to approve Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister lack merit.

Ras Mubarak contends in a Facebook post the argument made by the Minority Leader on Ken Ofori-Atta is ‘flawed.



According to him, the “argument that the Finance Minister messed the economy so should be approved to face it is so flawed. Would the Minority Leader hand over his car to a driver who out of sheer incompetence or negligence crashed his car?”



He stressed: “Secondly if the economy is messed up further by the one who crashed it initially as we are made to believe, it is the fed-up man or woman in the streets who suffer and not the politician who gets some things tax-free. If this were meant to assuage the base, it has backfired big time. We are not buying it.”



Though not on the same level as the uproar that greeted the approval of Hawa Koomson and others, there has been displeasure by some NDC members over the approval of Ken Ofori-Atta.



The party was compelled to issue a statement to defend the MPs and assured the grassroots that the party’s hierarchy sanctioned the decision to approve Ofori-Atta.

“It is hereby announced to the rank and file of the party and the notice of all Comrades, that a decision by the Appointments Committee to recommend Ken Ofori Atta for approval by consensus will be made public today in Parliament.



“Following what transpired previously in respect of vetting and approval of some Ministers designate, the Minority leadership, the Party leadership as well as the Council of Elders have engaged in extensive consultations with the view to adopt a common position based on the exigencies of the situation,” General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said in a statement.



He added: “I, therefore, urge all members to remain circumspect when the need for reaction arises. The NDC Parliamentary Caucus and FEC will be fully briefed accordingly.”



