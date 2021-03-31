Your arrears'll be paid immediately after Easter – GSFP to caterers

Siiba Alfa urged the caterers to exercise restraint in dealing with authorities

The management of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) has said funds are being mobilised to pay all the remaining arrears due caterers for providing a hot meal a day to Form 2 and Form 3 Junior High School students.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Programme, Siiba Alfa, on 30 March 2021, urged the caterers “to exercise restraint while we engage the appropriate authorities for the release of the funds to defray the arrears immediately after the Easter break.”



“We wish everyone a happy Easter and look forward to resolving our payment issues after the holidays,” the statement added.

Last year, the government directed the GSFP to provide one free hot meal daily to students, as part of measures toward curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.