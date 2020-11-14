Your blessing has guaranteed NDC’s 2020 election victory – Mahama tells Otumfuo

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama says the blessings of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has guaranteed the victory of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming December polls.

The party's flagbearer made the statement in a visit to the Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace on November 11, as part of his six-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region.



"We prayed to the Lord to grant us (NDC) victory in the election. We are certain after receiving your blessings, Lord God has answered our (NDC) prayer."



Speaking to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the traditional council, Mr. Mahama said the NDC administration brought several developments to the people of the Ashanti Region during his administration.



According to him, the list of development includes the provision of schools, roads, hospitals, and potable water.



"Nana if you can recall, in our administration, we were constructing Community day schools because we knew the number of students going to school was growing at an alarming rate. In the distribution of schools, we presented the Ashanti Region with 13 new schools," Mr. Mahama said.

Bosomtwe Oyoko, Kwabena Kurom Obuasi, Adansi Fomso Community Day Schools are among the tall list of schools built by the NDC in the region.



"The party can boast of the Kejetia market, one that cannot be matched in West Africa. We also built the Tafo, Tonso, Asewase market," he said.



The NDC flagbearer used the opportunity to appeal for votes and support in the upcoming elections.



He also thanked the people of Ashanti Region for their support in past election periods in the country.



"With about 600,000 votes received from the Ashanti Region, the region ranks number 3 on the list of regions that supports the NDC."