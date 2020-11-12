Your calls for a debate with me very funny – Bawumia replies Adongo

MP for Bolgatanga Central Isaac Adongo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says calls by the Member of Parliament(MP) for Bolgatanga Central Isaac Adongo for a debate with him is very funny.

The Bolgatanga Central lawmaker has on countless occasions challenged the Vice President who has been tagged by members of his political party as an 'economic messiah' to a public debate.



To Adongo, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is not worth the hype he has across the country and he will floor him if given the opportunity.

But speaking in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com on Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio on Thursday, Dr. Bawumia described the calls as “funny”.



He indicated that he hardly hears what Adongo says about him because a number of people across the country talk about him but was quick to add that “the important ones get to him.”