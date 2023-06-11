Your child may not be dumb, they may have low vision

File photo

It is crucial to recognize that a child's struggle with academics or learning difficulties does not necessarily indicate a lack of intelligence. In many cases, these challenges can be attributed to low vision, a condition that affects their ability to see clearly.

Low vision refers to a visual impairment that cannot be fully corrected with glasses, contact lenses, or medical interventions, impacting their visual acuity, field of vision, or both.



In Ghana, it is estimated that childhood blindness accounts for 5 to 10% of the national burden of blindness. Most children that are brought to hospitals for checkups with issues of dumbness sterns from the inability to read, write or properly participate in activities in class. Hence, helping them through specialized schools is the best way to go.



When a child has low vision, their visual limitations can affect their ability to read, write, comprehend information, and participate fully in educational activities. However, with appropriate support, interventions, and accommodations, children with low vision can overcome these barriers and thrive academically and socially.

It is essential to advocate for early detection and diagnosis of low vision in children, ensuring that they receive the necessary visual aids, assistive technologies, and educational support tailored to their specific needs.



By addressing their low vision and providing them with appropriate resources and interventions, we can help unlock their full potential and foster their academic and personal growth.



Therefore, it is crucial to approach a child's academic challenges with empathy, understanding, and consideration of their visual abilities. By recognizing that low vision may be the underlying cause, we can provide the necessary support and opportunities for their success, allowing them to achieve their full potential in their educational journey and beyond.