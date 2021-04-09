'Your company is next to be ravaged' - Seven Seas told

Most residents had their properties and belongings destroyed

Residents of Agavedzi, Amutinu and Salakope communities almost taken by the sea have called on Seven Seas Salt Limited operating at nearby Adina not to look on but show concern for their predicament.

They said the Indian-owned salt mining company should be guided by the proverbial “when you see your neighbour’s house on fire, carry water to your side” and add their voice to the people’s shouts for urgent help to come to them.



The residents made the call when officials from the Company visited the area to donate food items including bags of rice, jerry cans of cooking oil, packs of tomato paste and bags of salt worth GHC5,100.00 to support households within their catchment area displaced by tidal waves recently.



Seven Seas Salt Limited legally possesses Adina Concession (currently developed) comprising Adina, Amutinu, Salakakope, Agbevekope and Kpedzakope; Agavedzi-Blekusu Concession (Agavedzi, Blekusu, Dogbekope, Sonuto, Taskcorner and Tsavanya) and, White D’Or Concession (Hedzranawo, Adafienu, Tetekope and Agorkor) both yet to be developed.



Mr Sylvester Kumawu, Assemblyman for Amutinu-Salakope who thanked the Company for the donation on behalf of the people, said it was imperative the Company joined in the call for the government to build protective walls to save them from the raging sea.



He said if the problem remained unattended, it would not take long for the communities to go extinct and for the sea to go on a rampage annexing other communities, taking over the Keta-Aflao road and destroying anything in its way.

Mr Kumawu appealed to the Company to help the communities with trips of sand to temporarily cater for their needs.



“One or two attacks from the sea and this road you’re seeing here will be gone. Currently, some people are sleeping in the open at the dried up portions of the lagoon. We need sand to create an access road in the muddy area for people to walk on to their structures.



Mr Adams Mensah, Public Relations Officer, Seven Seas Salt Limited, said as a Company operating in the area, it was important to provide their needs as basic as food to the people in such times of distress.



He said the Company would consider the requests of the people for action to bring some form of relief to them.