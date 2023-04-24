Your consistent Ramadan prayers is commendable - Muslims to Boakye Agyarko

Hon. Boakye Agyarko, NPP flagbearer hopeful

A leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party has received some enthusiastic plaudits from the Islamic community for being consistent in joining their fasting in the holy month of Ramadan over the years, a gesture which is seen to be rare and commendable.

The NPP flagbearer hopeful posted the Taraweeh prayer on his official social media pages the night before the 30 day holy fasting started. Thereafter, throughout the 30 day fasting period, he posted the dua (Ramadan Prayers) for the 30day period.



A controversial question which has arisen in recent times during the Ramadan is whether the former NPP Campaign Manager, Hon. Boakye Agyarko is a Muslim, owing to his in-depth knowledge in the Islamic rites.



It is public knowledge that Hon. Boakye Agyarko, since 2008 has been posting Jummah prayers every Friday on his official social media pages while consistently joining all Ramadan fastings every year since then.



Some Muslims used the period to thank Allah for the life of the former Minister for Energy and also asked for him, Allah’s blessings, guidance and protection throughout the campaign period.

The former campaign manager is expected to file for the flagbearership contest when nominations are opened in June this year.











