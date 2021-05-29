Your ‘conspiratorial’ statement against Akufo-Addo will not fly – Allotey jabs Amidu

Former Central Regional chairman of NDC, Allotey Jacobs

Allotey Jacobs, a former Central Regional chairman of the National Democratic Congress has identified a deliberate attempt by former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu to discredit the integrity of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Speaking on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo program, Allotey Jacobs said the write ups released by Martin Amidu are aimed at the presidency with Nana Akufo-Addo being the focus of the attacks.



He however advised Martin Amidu that his campaign will not be successful because Akufo-Addo's integrity with regards to corruption is without question.



“This statement is a conspiratorial statement to feed into the public domain and the target is the presidency. For those who have been with Nana Akufo-Addo, you’ll tag him and it will never fly. "If you tag him with corruption, na lie, if you tag him with this na lie. Gone are the days people did propaganda against Nkrumah but these things don’t fly anymore. You should get something better against the man and not this frivolous statement. It will go nowhere.”

Allotey was reacting to portions of a recent write up by Amidu in which he accuses the government of colluding with NDC MPs to obstruct investigations into the double salary saga.



Amidu asserted that the MPs who were implicated in the scandal had agreed with government to have the scandal dropped as part of an arrangement to approve ministerial nominees of President Akufo-Addo.



“The credible information I received on the case is and was that the then-Attorney General and the Director of Public Prosecutions had both perused the case docket and had come to the conclusion that charges be filed against some of the suspects for prosecution. The Attorney General was instructed not to do so by the President who unconstitutionally usurped the investigatory and prosecutorial constitutional authority of the Attorney General on grounds of political expediency of having the suspects agreeable to play ball in Parliament for the Government.



"The statement attributed to the Office of the Attorney General about recently resuming “working on establishing a prima facie case against the ex-appointees and then swing into action” cannot also be reflecting any factual truth because of negotiations led by one of the former Ministers of Finance of the NDC on behalf of this Government which resulted in the NDC party outside Parliament instructing the NDC in Parliament to approve all the Ministerial nominees of the Government including the Minister who was yet to supply further and better particulars to the appointments committee for consideration before his approval or disapproval by the Committee and by Parliament.



"This compromising agreement led to some NDC contractors being paid for the first time for work done prior to 7th January 2017 before the ministerial approvals were made as a show of good faith to the NDC. My informants and agents within the executive and parliamentary NDC are certain that the MPs Double Salary cases and other pending criminal cases involving some NDC Members of Parliament formed part of the negotiation and compromises that paved the way for the resolution of the ministerial approval impasse with the NDC in Parliament.



“It is an open secret, for those who care to find out, that the second batch of NDC contractors have submitted their request to the appropriate quarters, through a representative of the NDC in Parliament, who is to facilitate payments, as part of the agreed compromise,” Amidu's piece read in part.